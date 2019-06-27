lawsuit

Woman claims Macy's employee left permanent 'X' on her face after makeup consultation

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman is suing Macy's after she claims an employee left a permanent 'X' on her face during a makeup consultation.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Judy Pleunik of Ohio claims she visited the makeup counter at Macy's inside Baybrook Mall for a beauty consultation in February 2018.

The court filing alleges during the consultation, an employee at the makeup counter drew an 'X' on her left cheek.

To this day, Pleunik said the discoloration remains on her skin.

"I want to figure out how to get this off my face," said Pleunik. "It's extremely frustrating because every day when I see people, they're like 'Why do you have an 'X' on your face?' I put makeup on, but it bleeds right through it. It's bizarre to me."

Pleunik's lawyer, Melissa Ephron, said a dermatologist recommended a biopsy to figure out what was applied to her skin.

Ephron is also demanding answers from the department store.

"I'm hoping for Macy's to be accountable for what happened to Judy," said Ephron. "This is a horrible situation. She's terribly embarrassed by it."

ABC News spoke with the employee mentioned in the court filing Wednesday.

She said she doesn't remember the 'X' being there when she met with Pleunik and referred all questions to Macy's.

Macy's sent ABC News the following statement:

"We are committed to ensuring that all our customers and colleagues are treated with respect and dignity. As a company, we are unable to comment or provide any additional information on ongoing investigations."
