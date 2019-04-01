autism

Autism Awareness Day 2019: What to know about the Light it Up Blue campaign

EMBED <>More Videos

On April 2, members of the autism community will don blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

On April 2, the world will turn blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

It's all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism. Supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing and post to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue to raise awareness.

In addition, landmarks around the world will turn blue in support of the cause. Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.

On World Autism Awareness Day and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, local organizations hold a variety of events and educational activities to help the public learn more about autism spectrum disorder, which impacts 1 percent of the world population.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismchildrenu.s. & worldcommunity
AUTISM
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
United Center earns 'sensory inclusive' certification
Illinois Medicaid denies services to kids with autism, advocates say
Boy with autism calls 911 after his teddy bear goes missing
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood
Protests for, against Kim Foxx taking place Monday
Woman sexually assaulted inside limo in Gold Coast
1 in custody after hammer attack on CTA Red Line
2 firefighters injured in East Garfield Park fire
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and mild Monday
Chris Rock rips an absent Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards
Show More
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Quick Tip: Fake job search firms prey on job-seekers
Barber who overcame homelessness now helping others launch cutting careers
1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Michigan State upsets Duke to reach Final Four, join Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia
More TOP STORIES News