World Diabetes Day: Type 2 diabetes rising worldwide; 38 million more adults diagnosed than in 2017

Thursday is World Diabetes Day.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) released new figures highlighting the alarming growth in the prevalence of diabetes around the world.

The reports showed there are 38 million more adults estimated to be living with diabetes compared to the results published in 2017.

New finding published Thursday in the 9th Edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, show that there are now approximately 463 million adults with diabetes worldwide.

New reports also suggest 98% of toddlers and two-thirds of infants in the U.S. are consuming too much sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends that children less than age of two should not consume any added sugars that don't naturally occur in food.

A 5-year study found children were given sugars through yogurt, snacks, candy and other bakery products.

Officials warn too much sugar can lead to negative health conditions for kids including asthma, obesity and elevated blood pressure.

The latest Atlas reports that the global prevalence of diabetes has reached 9.3%, with more than half (50.1%) of adults undiagnosed.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90% of all people with diabetes.

Health experts said the rise in the number of people with type 2 diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of socio-economic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
