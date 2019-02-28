HEALTH & FITNESS

World's smallest baby goes home after months of treatment at Tokyo hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital

TOKYO --
The world's smallest baby has left Tokyo's Keio University Hospital after several months of nutrition management.

The baby boy was reported to have weighed only 268 grams at birth, which is a little over half a pound.

After five months of nutrition management, the baby's weight increased to seven pounds two ounces.

Once he was sent home, he became the world's smallest baby born to be sent home from the hospital healthy.

Before him, the record was held by a baby boy in Germany who weighed 274 grams at his birth in 2009.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabybaby deliveryu.s. & worldjapan
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Child dies from flu in Chicago as nearly 200 students stay home sick
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Cheerleader, 13, dies mysteriously just before contest
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet ID'd
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Metra service disrupted near Union Station for Amtrak computer problems
VIDEO: Deputy punches theft suspect
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Fire risk: Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500K vehicles
Man set to be executed for killing estranged wife's family
Show More
Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars Cooper romance rumors
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva to close for season March 9
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
More News