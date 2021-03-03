Wrigley Field being looked at to host possible mass vaccination site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is being looked at as a possible mass vaccination site location, both the Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health confirm.
A spokesperson for the Cubs said they are in discussions with the city about opening a site at Wrigley. While the shots wouldn't be given on the field itself, some areas inside and outside could be used.
Advocate calls Wrigley Field a convenient option because of its proximity to the CTA.
The Cubs are saying, if called upon, it would be their honor to play a role in ending the pandemic.
If Wrigley does become a vaccination site, shots could possible be given on the inside concourses, in the outdoor plaza and possibly in the player's parking lot.
Meanwhile, appointments at the United Center vaccination site open up on Thursday.
To register for an appointment at the United Center, visit www.zocdoc.com/vaccine or call the multilingual hotline (312) 746-4835 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
STATEMENT FROM ADVOCATED AURORA HEALTH:
As a community health care leader, we are fiercely dedicated to doing everything we can to carry out the vaccination process as quickly, equitably and safely as possible.
We are proud to partner on a possible Wrigley Field mass vaccination site, which would potentially be authorized by the City of Chicago. If the site is designated, and City vaccine supplies become available, Advocate Aurora Health would provide clinical staffing and technical infrastructure.
This location is being considered because it is a convenient option for people who do not own cars, as it is easily accessible via the CTA. This is a part of our ongoing focus on partnership to ensure residents of disproportionately impacted communities have access to the vaccine as supplies are available.
We continue to believe that the vaccine is our best shot at bringing an end to this pandemic and we continue to use our current, very limited supplies for our most vulnerable patients over the age of 65.
