Wrigley Field being looked at to possibly host mass vaccination site

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is being looked at as a possible mass vaccination site location, both the Cubs and Advocate Aurora Health confirm.A spokesperson for the Cubs said they are in discussions with the city about opening a site at Wrigley. While the shots wouldn't be given on the field itself, some areas inside and outside could be used.Advocate calls Wrigley Field a convenient option because of its proximity to the CTA.The Cubs are saying, if called upon, it would be their honor to play a role in ending the pandemic.If Wrigley does become a vaccination site, shots could possible be given on the inside concourses, in the outdoor plaza and possibly in the player's parking lot.Meanwhile, appointments at the United Center vaccination site open up on Thursday.