Coronavirus

Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new coronavirus case for 2nd straight day; Every European country confirms cases

Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight.

Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported.

Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.

RELATED: More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged

Meanwhile, every single European country has confirmed at least one case of the new coronavirus disease. Before confirming its first two cases Tuesday night, Montenegro was the only European country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patients are both women -- one is in her late 40s and the other is in her early 70s -- and one had recently returned from Spain, ABC News reported.

The World Health Organization called Europe the epicenter of the pandemic. Italy now has 31,500 confirmed cases and more than 2,500 deaths.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Chicago families demand refunds from touring company after COVID-19 trip cancellations
3 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders
Midway operations limited after 3 control tower technicians test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman ID'd as Illinois' 1st COVID-19 death
Chicago families demand refunds from touring company after COVID-19 trip cancellations
LIVE RESULTS: Illinois primary election voters cast ballots amid coronavirus concerns
Kim Foxx wins Democratic primary in Cook County state's attorney's race
Biden wins 2020 Illinois Democratic primary, widening lead over Sanders
Progressive Newman beats Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary
Midway operations limited after 3 control tower technicians test positive for COVID-19
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 160 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy Wednesday
Republicans vie to win back 6th District GOP seat
Oberweis claims victory as Republicans vie to unseat Rep. Underwood in 14th District
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois governor said no
More TOP STORIES News