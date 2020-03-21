fitness

Y on the Go offers virtual wellness resources during COVID-19 'stay-at-home' order

The YMCA of Metro Chicago launched a new online resource Saturday to help the community stay active and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Y closed temporarily to the public on March 16 in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

The program, called Y on the Go, is a collection of on-demand videos designed to provide the Y experience while visiting a location is not possible.

The tutorials are packed with family activities and fitness classes led by the Y's own instructors and education facilitators - perfect for your stir-crazy kiddos.

"During this time of uncertainty, the Y is here for families as we have always been to ensure they remain engaged and connected to the Y experience. Everyone is adapting to a new way of life - a new way of working and schooling - all within the limits of home. Y on the Go offers resources for the community to keep their bodies and their children's minds, active and healthy while our centers are temporarily closed and beyond," said Richard Malone, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.

Feeling a little stiff after telecommuting from your dining room table? Y on the Go has yoga videos to help you loosen up and wind down.

Trying to distract your kids for long enough that you can actually work from home? Parents also have access to arts and crafts tutorials and educational content so that children can continue learning even when schools are closed. The schoolwork material has been adapted from the Y's camp curriculum, developed education experts.

"Everyone is a little stressed out and confused about what's coming next. If the Y can help to remove one stress point, we've done our job. Y on the Go provides an option for parents to keep the family active and engaged with the Y instructors they know and trust. We want to encourage people to stay connected with their community and watch out for each other," added Malone.
