Young brain tumor patient from Wisconsin wants letters from your dog

The 7-year-old never had a pet before, but thousands of dogs from across the globe are putting a smile on her face one letter at a time.

HARTLAND, Wisconsin --
Thousand of dogs from across the world are writing letters to a very special little girl.

Emma Mertens is a 7-year-old girl who is fighting a brain tumor, but she's asking for letters from your pups.

Her family says dogs always make her smile, but she's never had a pet.

Now, she's friends with dogs all over the globe. More than 50,000 dogs have written to Emma.

If you and your dog would like to send her a letter, you can do so here: Emma Mertens, P.O. Box 230, Hartland, WI 53029
