Young cancer patient becomes honorary Pennsylvania State Police trooper

PHILADELPHIA -- Rose Ramirez is in a battle that no child should have to fight through.
In October of 2018, the 4-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.
Doctors say the cancer developed into a large tumor near her kidney.
It started out as just stomach complaints but a visit to the doctor revealed it was much worse.
"One day can be great for her and another day can be really, really, hard for her. So it's really a day by day process getting through it all," said Rose's mom, Nicole Ramirez.
Her family was devastated when they got the news right before her 4th birthday.
They traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania to get the best care possible at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Sometimes the illness is just too much for Rose's small body but her parents say she continues to fight and her personality is as big as ever.
"She is happy, she is feisty. Everyone on the Oncology floor knows Rosie because she is so sassy. She tells the doctors and nurses exactly what she is thinking and what she does not want. Everyone knows Miss Rosie," said Nicole Ramirez.
Her dad is a sergeant with the Florida State Highway Patrol and her mother is a former prosecutor. When Pennsylvania State troopers heard about Rose's story, they knew they had to do something. In a special ceremony, Rose was made an honorary trooper.
"We hope her first big hat will help to keep her strong and determined as she continues this extremely difficult fight," said Lieutenant Joseph Altieri with Pennsylvania State Police.
"I have always known there has been a brotherhood in law enforcement being down in Florida but once we came up here, definitely felt the magnitude of how that bond really is. It is very emotional that we have so much support from complete strangers," said Jose Ramirez, Roses Dad.
It's a long fight ahead, with more procedures like chemo and radiation. Rose didn't say anything but her smile said it all. Her parents say this small gesture of Brotherly Love means the world. This moment was fitting for the little girl everyone calls a fighter and little trooper.
"It means so much. I really feel so blessed to have so much support up here. I felt really alone when I first got up here and then law enforcement started reaching out to us and it is just really great," said Ramirez.
CHOP has become Rose's new home and will be for some time until she is done with all of her treatment. The family says it is overwhelmed by all the love and support that they are receiving.
If you happen to be in similar situation, the say fight and then fight some more. Never give up. The family has setup a Facebook Page and GoFundMe account.
