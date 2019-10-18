Health & Fitness

Over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada

Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac. The federal agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprescription drugsrecallu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike carries on for 2nd day Friday
4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Meet the Chicago family behind classic Mold-A-Rama toy machines
Man indicted after driving through Schaumburg mall
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Historic Uptown Gerber building transforms from train stop to community market
Show More
Officer released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in West Englewood
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
Buttigieg removes Chicago attorney from fundraiser after backlash
Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
More TOP STORIES News