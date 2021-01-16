healthy living

Healthy food to make at home from Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The foods you eat affect the way your body feels.

Some foods can make you feel worse. Others can make you stronger and even boost your immune system.

ABC 7 Chicago spoke to Shelly Herman, co-founder of Irv & Shelly's Fresh Picks, a grocery delivery service that works with Midwest farms. She shared what types of produce can naturally cleanse the body and are high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

RELATED: Plant-based, organic food company launches meal plans

Here are some quick facts she shared:

  • Beets - dense with nutrients, including potassium, betaine, magnesium, folate, and Vitamin C and a good dose of nitrates. Beets can also help reduce blood pressure and anemia, improve circulation and cognitive function.

  • Carrots - a good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants. They also have a number of health benefits. They're a weight-loss-friendly food and have been linked to lower cholesterol levels and improved eye health.


  • Ginger - Antioxidants and other nutrients in ginger may help prevent or treat arthritis, inflammation, and various types of infection. Researchers have also studied its potential to reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, and other health problems.

  • Bananas - good fiber for detoxifying the intestines. Important minerals like selenium and potassium for brain health.

  • Kale - nutrient dense, fiber, antioxidants, healthy digestive tract. Adds a healthy dose of Calcium, Vitamin K (blood clotting, bone metabolism), and more.


    • Visit freshpicks.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    food & drinkvegetablehealthy livinghealthy recipesfruit
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    HEALTHY LIVING
    Healthy, sustainable recipes to start year off strong
    Reframe how you think of New Year's resolutions
    Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
    1 mile run, 200 pushups, 100 pullups, 300 air squats... workout honors fallen veteran
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
    Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
    Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
    New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
    New Broadview Amazon facility to open
    IN reports 3,973 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths
    Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
    Show More
    Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
    Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
    Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
    Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
    Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday
    More TOP STORIES News