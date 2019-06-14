Hearing being held in case of Gerald Reed, alleged Chicago Police Commander Jon BurgeJon Burge torture victim, Friday

A Chicago inmate who was granted a new trial after claiming he was tortured during the era of Commander Jon Burge is still fighting for his freedom months later, along with his sup

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hearing is being held Friday for an alleged torture victim of former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge who has been nearly 30 years in prison.

Gerald Reed has spent the past 28 years in prison for a 1990 double murder. Reed maintains he was tortured by two detectives who worked under disgraced, and now deceased, Chicago Police Commander Burge.

Last year, a judge threw out Reed's conviction, but remains in jail until a new trial is held.

Attorneys for Reed have previously filed motions to remove special prosecutor Robert Milan from the case.
