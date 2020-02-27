Hearse with woman's body in back stolen from Southern California church, deputies say

PASADENA, California -- A mortuary's Lincoln Navigator with a woman's body in the back was stolen from a church in Southern California, sheriff's deputies say.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were searching for the hearse, which was stolen from outside St. Anthony's Church in Pasadena just after 8 p.m. Wednesday local time.

The Sheriff's Department tweeted out a plea for the suspect to return the vehicle, or at least the body inside:

"To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena: Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."



The tweet received over 1,500 likes and 1,000 retweets within a few hours.

St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church was holding a prayer service called a Trisagion Wednesday evening, often held the night before a funeral in the Greek Orthodox tradition. A funeral was scheduled for the morning.

Officials, however, told our sister station KABC the woman's body that was stolen was not associated with the service, but was in a mortuary vehicle that happened to be stopping by the church at the same time. The mortuary attendant was bringing one body inside the church, while another remained in the vehicle that was left parked outside.

Initial reports said a body and casket were stolen. However, sources later said the body was not in a casket, but in a body bag.
