Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Heart of Chicago, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, October 15, 2023 11:16AM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Paulina Street and found the man, 21, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the neck and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers an SUV was seen speeding way shortly after the shooting.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

