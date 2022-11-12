2 men shot while standing outside in Heart of Chicago, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were injured early Saturday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

About 2:10 a.m., the men were standing outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was shot in his leg and hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, 22, was grazed on the hip and taken to the same hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)