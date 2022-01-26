'Hearts of Heroes' episode to re-air in its entirety Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Hearts of Heroes" episode "Out of the Ashes" was joined in progress at 4:04 p.m. Sunday, January 23. As a result, it is scheduled to re-air in its entirety on Saturday, January 29 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.Episode description: An eclectic array of farm animals are trapped by a wildfire as neighbors jump in to save them. Then, a house fire traps the family dog who is thankfully rescued just in the nick of time.