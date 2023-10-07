A stabbing in Chicago left 16-year-old Heaven Taylor dead in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street. Now, Egypt Otis is facing charges.

Woman charged with stabbing 16-year-old girl to death in the Loop to remain in custody: judge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman charged with stabbing a teen girl to death downtown will remain in custody, a judge said on Saturday.

CPD said the teen girl was with a group of people when an argument broke out with another group of people in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. At some point, 18-year-old Egypt Otis pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim two times in the chest before running off.

The teen was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as Heaven Taylor.

Police said Otis was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. She appeared in court on Saturday, and a judge ordered that she remain in custody.

