Heavy rain, severe storms move into Northeast

MAX GOLEMBO
A cold front will move into the Interstate-95 corridor Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain and severe storms possible.

Because of the heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from Philadelphia to New York City to Hartford, Connecticut; Boston and into Portland, Maine.

Storms lined up in western New York and Pennsylvania early Tuesday.

Just as the evening rush hour nears in the Northeast, strong to severe storms will develop with damaging winds, some large hail and even a rare chance for an isolated tornado in New England.

The futurecast model shows severe storms lined up right along I-95 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the damage possible from the severe weather Tuesday afternoon, some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain in just a few hours.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News