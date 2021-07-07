Food & Drink

Heinz 'Hot Dog Pact' campaign calls for equal packaging: Will you sign?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
'Hot Dog Pact' campaign

CHICAGO -- A petition is going around trying to tackle a significant issue that many food lovers just can't understand.

If you have ever found yourself with more hot dogs than buns when you buy equal packs in the store, you're not alone.

The issue has inspired Heinz to launch its new "Hot Dog Pact" campaign, rallying for "10 wieners, 10 buns." The effort comes because hot dogs are sold in packages of ten while buns are sold in packages of eight.



That's why the condiment company is asking people to sign an online petition to get hot dog makers on the same page as bun makers and match up packaging sizes.

This debate has been going on for years. In fact, it was the topic of a scene in the 1991 movie "Father of the Bride."



For more information on how to join the "pact" visit the Heinz website.
