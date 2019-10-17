Actress Helen Hunt recovering after her SUV was T-boned in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actress Helen Hunt was recovering at home after being involved in a car crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

People magazine said Hunt was driving near San Vicente Boulevard and South Tremaine Avenue in the Miracle Mile area when another car T-boned her SUV causing it to flip over.

Hunt was taken to a hospital and released.

The actress' representative told USA Today that Hunt is back home with no major injuries.
