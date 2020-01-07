chicago proud

Elmhurst nurse takes creative approach toward helping the homeless

ELMHURST (WLS) -- A west suburban nurse wanted to put some good into the world, as the one-year anniversary of her cousin's death approached.

Audrey Less works as a nurse anesthetist at Elmhurst Hospital, and she noticed that dozens of surgical tray wraps are used daily. She had heard of a hospital in California that recycled those wraps and turned them into mats and blankets, but stored the idea away for another time. Less said the wraps are waterproof and sterilized and could serve well as mats and blankets for the homeless.

She was motivated to bring that information back out again when the one-year anniversary of her cousin's death approached. Less' first cousin was killed in the Mercy Hospital and Medical Center shooting in November of 2018.

RELATED: Mercy Hospital victims remembered on 1-year anniversary of shooting

And Less said she just wanted to do something good.

So, with her aunt and her mother and the support of her coworkers, she sewed 170 blankets and mats out of those surgical tray wraps and donated them to Southwest Chicago Homeless Services.

Less hopes other agencies helping those in need reach out to her for more

Anyone interested in helping her or inquiring about her product can email threadsofcareproject@gmail.com.
