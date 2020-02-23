Parents of Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack presented medals of bravery in his honor

Hundreds of veterans and seniors memorialized Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. in the South Side neighborhood on Saturday.
Mayfield was among three Americans killed January 14 when Al-Shabab extremists attacked the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya. Two American contractors with the Department of Defense were also killed in the attack.
RELATED: Hazel Crest honors soldier killed in Kenya
Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman and businessman Earl Walker presented Mayfield's parents with two medals of bravery bearing his name.
RELATED: Mourners honor Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack