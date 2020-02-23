Society

Parents of Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack presented medals of bravery in his honor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Englewood community is honoring a soldier from Hazel Crest who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya last month.

Hundreds of veterans and seniors memorialized Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. in the South Side neighborhood on Saturday.

Mayfield was among three Americans killed January 14 when Al-Shabab extremists attacked the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya. Two American contractors with the Department of Defense were also killed in the attack.

Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman and businessman Earl Walker presented Mayfield's parents with two medals of bravery bearing his name.

