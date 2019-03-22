Henry Pratt shooting victim's family sues Illinois State Police

A second lawsuit has been filed in last month's deadly workplace shooting in Aurora.
Vicente Juarez was one of five people killed by gunman Gary Martin at the Henry Pratt factory.
The Juarez family joins another victim in suing Illinois State Police.
Earlier this month surviving victim Timothy Williams filed a $2-million lawsuit against ISP claiming the gunman would have never had a weapon if state police did their job correctly.
William's legal team said state police missed Martin's violent criminal history when the department issued him a firearms owners ID card - or a FOID card, which allowed him to buy the gun he used in the shooting.
Illinois State Police said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
