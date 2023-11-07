An iconic actor is revealing a secret struggle that people watching him would never have known about.

Henry Winkler, the Fonz in 'Happy Days,' speaks on memoir, dyslexia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An iconic actor is revealing a secret struggle that people watching him would never have known about.

Henry Winkler said dyslexia caused him to stumble over scripts, struggle with spelling and have difficulty with basic math.

He wasn't diagnosed until the height of his fame, playing the Fonz on the hit 70s show "Happy Days," in his mid-30s.

RELATED: Windy City Sit-Down with Henry Winkler

It took his stepson being diagnosed with dyslexia for him to realize what was going on.

Winkler joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about his memoir.

"Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond" is on sale now wherever books are sold.