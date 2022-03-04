Business

Gift boxes supporting local brands

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Gift boxes supporting local brands

Here Here Market is working to help local brands get customers.

The company offers different gift boxes, featuring local brands from underrepresented creators.

Here Here Market is a woman, Indian, and LGBTQ company. Disha Gulati is one of the owners. She used to work for a top snacking brand and as a consultant. Now, she's using those skills to help other up-and-coming culinary creators.

On the website, you can select to see "woman-owned" and "minority-owned" brands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
business
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 Chicago police officers shot at West Side food stand
Proviso teachers go on strike
Red-Purple bypass damaged mere months after opening
Man injured, dog killed in North Side shooting, police say
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
Mayor Lightfoot won't be deposed in former CPD supt. sex assault case
Supreme Court won't order sentence after judge tosses rape conviction
Show More
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
When to turn off your devices for National Day of Unplugging
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Lightfoot sued for allegedly berating lawyer over Columbus statue
More TOP STORIES News