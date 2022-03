Gift boxes supporting local brands

Here Here Market is working to help local brands get customers.The company offers different gift boxes, featuring local brands from underrepresented creators.Here Here Market is a woman, Indian, and LGBTQ company. Disha Gulati is one of the owners. She used to work for a top snacking brand and as a consultant. Now, she's using those skills to help other up-and-coming culinary creators.On the website , you can select to see "woman-owned" and "minority-owned" brands.