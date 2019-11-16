Hero cops save Virginia woman from burning car moments before explosion | VIDEO

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Dramatic video shows a car exploding moments after police pulled an unconscious woman from its driver's seat Friday.

Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin were called to the scene after a single-car crash in Farmville, Virginia, around 4 a.m.

Body camera footage shows the woman trapped in the burning car before an officer pulls out his knife to cut her seatbelt.

The two officers, along with good Samaritans, then drag the 57-year-old driver to safety. Seconds later, the car explodes, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

"We'll both be honest, we had a lot of fear, we've never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you're scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work," Foley told WRIC in Richmond.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarescueu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase; SUV tied to fatal shooting
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Will Colin Kaepernick make his NFL comeback?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as frigid Saturday
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Show More
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
More TOP STORIES News