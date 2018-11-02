Hickory Hills woman accused of downloading files from school database

A suburban woman has been charged with computer tampering and identity theft after police said she downloaded personal files from a Chicago school database.On October 31, 2017, Chicago police said Kristi Sims, 28, of Hickory Hills, downloaded several personal files from a school database with authorization and some of the downloaded files contained the personal information of several employees.Sims was arrested on Wednesday night at her home in Hickory Hills. She has been charged with one count of aggravated computer tampering/disrupting service and four counts of identity theft.