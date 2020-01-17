hidden camera

Hidden camera found in staff restroom at Sunset Ridge School, police say

CHICAGO -- Police have identified a suspect after a hidden cellphone camera was found Tuesday in a restroom of a Northfield middle school.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. after a staff member reportedly found a video recording device in a staff restroom at Sunset Ridge School, 525 Sunset Ridge Rd., Northfield police said in a statement.

Officers searched the rest of the building and found nothing else suspicious, police said. Police declined to comment further.

Sunset Ridge School District 29 Supt. Ed Stange sent an email to parents saying a staff member found a cellphone camera recording from a trash can in a staff restroom.

Stange said police have identified a potential suspect. He said the person has been banned from school district property pending an investigation.

He declined to comment further.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
