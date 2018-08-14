High-level Mexican law enforcement delegation in Chicago to meet with DEA, CPD

Top-ranking Mexican law enforcement officials are in Chicago for a two day "working visit" to meet with federal and local law enforcement. The Mexican Attorney General's office says in a release that the prominent delegation's goal is to "strengthen bilateral cooperation between Mexico and the United States of America." Drug Enforcement Administration officials have scheduled a joint press conference with the Mexican delegation for tomorrow to "make a major announcement for the City of Chicago" but will not provide any additional information about the event.
In March, the I-Team first reported that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho" is Chicago's new "most wanted" drug criminal, according to Chicago's new DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian McKnight. Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman had been Chicago's public enemy no. 1 until the kingpin's 2016 capture in Mexico.
El Mencho is the ruthless leader of the CJNG or Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a drug trafficking organization that DEA officials say has now established a stronghold in Chicago. He's already under indictment in Washington D.C. and believed to be directing his cartel from a Mexican mountain hideout.
The list of law enforcement officials in Chicago for the meeting is a who's who of top drug enforcement agents on both sides of the U.S./Mexican border:
DEA Chicago Special Agent in Charge Brian M. McKnight
DEA Chief of Operations Anthony D. Williams,
DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. Plancon
DEA St. Louis Special Agent in Charge William J. Callahan
DEA Regional Director North and Central Americas Region Matthew G. Donahue,
Mexico's Acting Attorney General, Alberto Elías Beltrán
Mexico's Deputy Attorney General for the Specialized Investigation on Federal Crimes Unit, Felipe De Jesus Muñoz Vázquez
Mexico's Chief Director for the Criminal Investigations Agency, Omar Hamid García Harfuch
Admiral of the Mexican Marine Corps, Ministry of the Navy, Marco Antonio Ortega-Siu
Brigadier General Chief of Staff, Mexico's Ministry of Defense, Oswaldo Iván Galicia Galicia
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson
Additional Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Partners will also be present.
