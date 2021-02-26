coronavirus chicago

High ranking CPD official James Sanchez steps down after officers' alleged roles in bar party that violated COVID-19 regulations

Garfield ridge bar cited last month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high ranking official in the Chicago Police Department resigned after a party that violated Chicago's COVID-19 rules.

Former Deputy Director of Gang Investigations James Sanchez stepped down, according to CPD.

This comes after Chicago police opened an internal investigation into some officers' role in a party at a bar. More than 40 maskless people including some police officers were discovered in the bar's back room.

RELATED: CPD investigating officers' alleged roles in bar party that violated Chicago COVID-19 regulations

Guide's Sports Club in the city's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood was cited last month for COVID-19 violations at that party.

An anonymous allegation claimed the party was for a retiring commander. The Tribune reported the resignation comes after the Jan. 7 party that was for Sanchez.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department said it "takes this incident seriously" and "Department members who are found to have violated the City's COVID orders will be held accountable."

RELATED: 2 more Chicago parties busted on Near North Side for COVID-19 violations

The city of Chicago has cited over 300 businesses for violating various COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began, officials previously said.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgebarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocovid 19 pandemicchicago police departmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
U of C Lab School parents, students hold rally for in-person learning
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site: sources
Chicago police told to plan for outdoor summer events, source says
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
New threat to blow up Capitol even as militia suspects are rounded up
Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after trafficking charges
Illinois Tollways go cash-free, permanently
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Free training available for construction trades, manufacturing jobs in Chicagoland area
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Show More
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site: sources
1 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
U of C Lab School parents, students hold rally for in-person learning
Woodworking team builds desks for remote learning children
Chicago police told to plan for outdoor summer events, source says
More TOP STORIES News