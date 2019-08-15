'High risk' man, 37, reported missing from South Shore

CHICAGO -- A 37-year-old man went missing Wednesday from South Shore on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.Andrew Hendricks was last seen boarding public transportation in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.He was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, gray "Portillos" t-shirt and blue jeans when he went missing.Hendricks has a cognitive disability that limits his speaking and communication skills, police said. He was described as a 5-feet-5, 135-pound African American man with black eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion.Hendricks may be trying to get to downtown Chicago, police said.