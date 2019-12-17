'High risk' man, 72, missing from Chatham on South Side: police

Duval Harden, 72, has memory loss and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen Friday in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO -- A 72-year-old man who is considered to be at high risk has been reported missing from Chatham on the South Side.

Duval Harden, who has memory loss and may be in need of medical attention, was last seen Friday in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Harden is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas jacket, blue jeans and black and blue boots, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

