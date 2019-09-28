'High risk' woman missing from Back of the Yards located

CHICAGO -- An 81-year-old woman police described as "high risk" who was reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side has been located.
Wanda Moore was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the 5200 block of South Green Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
Police canceled the alert about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, stating that Moore had been located.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
