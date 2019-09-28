'High risk' woman missing from Back of the Yards: police

Wanda Moore was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the 5200 block of South Green Street.

CHICAGO -- An 81-year-old woman police describe as "high risk" was reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Wanda Moore was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of the 5200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said in an alert.

Moore is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black short-haired wig, a turquoise jogging suit and navy blue gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
