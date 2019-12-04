Philadelphia high school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged

Fayaadh Gillard has been charged in the murder of his brother Suhail.

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities said a star Philadelphia high school football player was shot and killed when a gun his twin brother was handling somehow went off.

Police said 18-year-old Suhail Gillard was shot once in the chest around 5:20 p.m. Sunday while he and his brother, Fayaadh Gillard, were in a city apartment.

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fayaadh has been charged with murder, police said.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but the shooting remains under investigation and further details on the incident were not disclosed.

Suhail was three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School. School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamurderbrother chargedbrother arrestedshootinghigh school football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Former CPD supt. Johnson denies misleading mayor, acknowledges 'poor decision'
VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin
3 injured after 2 school buses crash in Justice
Police seek man who robbed, sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in West Town
Experts warn parents about dangers of winter coats in child car seats
Show More
USPS' Operation Santa stops through Chicago
Recalled products sold by TJ Maxx companies after recalls were announced
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Off-duty CPD officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side
Giant brewery sold to tiny suburban Chicago company
More TOP STORIES News