Philadelphia high school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities said a star Philadelphia high school football player was shot and killed when a gun his twin brother was handling somehow went off.Police said 18-year-old Suhail Gillard was shot once in the chest around 5:20 p.m. Sunday while he and his brother, Fayaadh Gillard, were in a city apartment.He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.Fayaadh has been charged with murder, police said.Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but the shooting remains under investigation and further details on the incident were not disclosed.Suhail was three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School. School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.