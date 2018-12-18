Texas high school teacher accused of abusing foster children

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Caney ISD teacher and coach was placed on administrative leave after allegedly abusing his two foster children.

NEW CANEY, Texas --
A high school teacher in Texas has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for alleged abuse of his foster children.

Joshua Bruce, a teacher and coach for New Caney ISD, was arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 13.

RELATED: Fired New Caney substitute teacher charged after child porn downloads

Bruce and his wife adopted two children, ages 3 and 5, in October.

According to deputies, Bruce has been physically abusing the boys since their adoption.

Bruce, 27, is in the Liberty County Jail. Bruce's wife has custody of the children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseteacher arrestedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago mourns 2 police officers killed by South Shore train
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Nurses terrorized in 2016 Delnor hospital attack reach settlements
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
4 family members arrested for shoplifting in NC
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite creators over Carlton dance
Show More
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape jail to wrong person
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
In letter, Cardinal Cupich urges abuse summit participants to meet with victims
Chicago mayoral candidates debate city's future at forum
More News