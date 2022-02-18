scam

High-tech pickpocketing: Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone

By Marlei Martinez, WESH
EMBED <>More Videos

High-tech pickpocketing: Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida woman is warning others after nearly losing $4,000 in a high-tech pickpocket.

The woman said a boy asked to borrow her phone and then used Venmo to send himself money right under her nose.

Shannon Fraser was walking her dog when she said she ran into the young boy.

"'My phone is dead. I can't find my family or friends. I've lost them,'" Fraser said the boy told her. "He's on a scooter. And he's like, 'Can I please use your phone to call them?' Your first instinct is to help a kid. Like immediately. Without thinking, and of course, hindsight is 20/20, I just handed him my phone."

She said the boy looked about 12 years old, WESH reported.

"He had the person on speaker. He's like, 'I can't find you guys.' He said, 'do you mind if I open your maps?' So he opens maps and I'm watching him do this. That's the crazy part. I'm a foot away," Fraser said.

They parted ways and Fraser didn't think anything of it, until Monday night.

"I get alerts from my bank that my two Venmo transfers were approved," she said. "One was in the amount of $1,800. The other one was in the amount of $2,000. And that's when I stopped dead in my tracks."

She contacted Venmo immediately and discovered the boy's account was set up just 30 minutes before she met him.

"I feel like this is the new pickpocket," Fraser said.

The Better Business Bureau said this is an important warning, especially since a number of times, these situations go unreported. Their best advice is to require a face ID and pin to access not just for your phone, but the Venmo app itself.

"Most of my apps were protected by face identification. I thought Venmo was as well. It wasn't," Fraser said.

In just three minutes, Fraser said he took nearly $4,000. She said Venmo credited her account everything that was taken, and her next call was to the police.

She's sharing her story about how helping someone hurt her.

"I think our guard has to be up more and that's the sad part of the story," she added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridau.s. & worldscamapp
SCAM
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Crypto scams cost prospective investors thousands
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
New scam targets consumers ordering free COVID tests
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory in effect after snowstorm blankets area
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
I-65 traffic moving again; crashes leave drivers stranded for hours
Body found in Zion ID'd
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal
I-39 reopened after 100-car pile-up near El Paso shuts down roadway
Show More
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Donor dogs, cats provide lifesaving blood to other pets in need
8-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting on SW Side, police say
IL reports 3,184 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, still windy Friday
More TOP STORIES News