WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7HD over apartment fire in Highland, Indiana
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Friday, February 08, 2019 05:01PM
An apartment building is on fire in Highland, Indiana.
Crews are battling the blaze in the 9500 block of Hampton Drive.
No injures are reported at this time.
Related Topics:
apartment fire
Highland
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
