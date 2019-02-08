Apartment building on fire in Highland, Indiana

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 7HD over apartment fire in Highland, Indiana

An apartment building is on fire in Highland, Indiana.

Crews are battling the blaze in the 9500 block of Hampton Drive.

No injures are reported at this time.
