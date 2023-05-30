Highland Park parents rally for school safety outside school board meeting

A group of Highland Park parents are rallying outside the District 113 school board meeting, saying they aren't doing enough to keep their kids safe.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of Highland Park parents are rallying outside a school board meeting, saying the district isn't doing enough to keep their kids safe.

Meanwhile, School District 113 said they are trying to take careful steps to ensure all voices are heard.

Tuesday night the district will release the results of a school safety and security survey, even as parents demand stricter security measures at their high schools.

"Highland Park High School is not as safe as it can be and April 4th was proof positive of that," said Enrique Perez of Parents for Securing Our Schools.

On April 4, Highland Park High School went on lockdown following reports of a student with a gun. Since then, this group of parents has been demanding metal detectors and increased armed security.

"We have to be successful 100 percent of the time to prevent a mass shooting. A mass shooter just has to be successful once. That kid was not successful because yes, the intervention worked but what if it hadn't," Perez.

District 113 has continually assured staff, students and parents that security is a top priority. The survey the board will present Tuesday night was conducted by a third party.

"The survey went out to ask parents, students and staff member how they feel about security, what are their thoughts on weapons detections systems and metal detectors, and how they feel that would impact the atmosphere of the school," said Karen Warner, director of communications for District 113.

The school board will first hold a closed session before they open the meeting to the public, where parents will get the chance to voice their opinion.