Juvenile charged with bringing gun to Highland Park High School

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A juvenile was charged with bringing a gun to Highland Park High School, prompting a lockdown at the school Tuesday morning.

Five individuals were in custody for questioning but only one was charged, Amanda Bennett, the city's communications manager, said in a statement.

The juvenile, whose name wasn't released, was charged with possession of a firearm in a school and disorderly conduct, Bennett said.

A handgun was recovered away from the school, Bennett said in the statement.

Township High School District 113 received an anonymous tip about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that a student was in possession of a gun, Supt. Bruce Law said in a statement.

As officers were investigating the tip, a student came forward and said they had seen a student with a gun, Law said.

There were no reports of shots fired, but students and staff were ordered to remain in place as police secured the building, according to a statement posted on the city's Facebook page.

Security footage showed the student leaving the school with another person, Law said.

About an hour and a half later, the lockdown was lifted, the city said.

"The scene has been secured and law enforcement has confirmed that there is no credible reason to continue the lockdown at Highland Park High School," the statement said.

Bennett said there was "not a plot by multiple individuals to engage in violence at the high school.

Highland Park police will continue to investigate the incident along with Township High School District 113.

