Highland Park high school teacher charged with possessing child porn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A teacher at Highland Park High School is facing charges of possessing child pornography after authorities allegedly found pictures on his computer.Kevin B. Higgins, 52, was arrested and charged Tuesday with three counts of possessing child pornography, according to Lake County officials.Higgins, of Highland Park, was released from custody after posting 10% of his $200,000, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.He was arrested after authorities found three sexually explicit photos of children on his computer, according to a court document.Higgins was placed on administrative leave Oct. 8 from the school when police notified school officials of their investigation, according to Karen Warner, spokeswoman for Township High School District 113.Higgins was a math instructor, according to a page on the school's website that has since been deleted.The incident does not appear to involve anyone else at the school, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said in an email."We understand that this news is concerning," school district Superintendent Bruce Law said in a letter to parents on Wednesday. "Please know the safety and security of our students, staff and schools are and will always be our top priority."He said that the school district conducts criminal background checks on all employees yearly.