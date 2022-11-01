Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people appeared back in court Tuesday.

This is Robert Crimo's first court appearance since August.

The hearing is what is known as case management. This is essentially one of many routine appearances that will take place until trial and it is intended to ensure that evidence is being shared between the attorneys and to take care of any issues that may pop up.

It is significant, however, because it be will the first time that Robert Crimo III will appear in court since he was indicted on 117 felony counts for the deaths of seven people during Highland Park's July 4th parade, which also injured dozens of others.

Crimo pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

Over the last two months, Crimo has also been named in several civil lawsuits that have already been filed against him, his father, the manufacturer of the rifle that Crimo is alleged to have used during the shooting and the store where it was purchased from.

It is important to note that Crimo's attorneys have not yet requested a trial. It is not clear whether that will happen Tuesday.

