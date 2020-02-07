Man on motorized scooter dies after being hit by 'highly intoxicated' driver, police say

By and
HOUSTON -- A man on a motorized scooter died after he was hit by a driver investigators said was "highly intoxicated" in Texas.

Police said the man riding the scooter was on the sidewalk when a driver in a Ford F-150 truck left the road, hitting several concrete pillars and a bus stop, before slamming into the man.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

The truck finally stopped when it hit the corner of a gas station sign.

The driver, identified as Carlos Lopez-Obispo, 57, was also taken to the hospital. Investigators said Lopez-Obispo was highly intoxicated and faces intoxication-related manslaughter charges.
There have been multiple deadly driving under the influence crashes in the Houston area in the last week, including one that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and 3-month-old baby boy Wednesday.

The victim on the motorized scooter is now the fifth person to die in a similar crash.

"We're almost 24 hours removed from one of the most horrific I've been to ... three people dying yesterday. This one is just as tragic. You know, it's somebody who was doing absolutely nothing wrong. Wasn't even on the road ... was in a crosswalk on the sidewalk. ... and this individual left the roadway, struck and drug him," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasscooteru.s. & worldman killeddwicrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands protest amid tension over removed administrators
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
14K baby carriers recalled because child could fall out
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Show More
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated for coronavirus; others cleared
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
Former Ill. Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge Trump for GOP nomination
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News