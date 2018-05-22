Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite

A hiker fell to his death at Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A hiker fell to his death at Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The hiker fell from the Half Dome cables Monday around 4:30 p.m. while hiking with another person during a thunderstorm.

Rangers were notified and arrived on the scene to provide assistance to the second hiker. The hiker who fell did not survive and rangers recovered his body Tuesday.

The National Park Service said in a press release that this was the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2010, and the first time a visitor has died at the park this year.

The identity of the hiker who fell has not been released, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

