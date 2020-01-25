Jury finds man guilty in murder of Hinsdale mother found beaten, stabbed in her home

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A jury has found a 32-year-old man guilty of killing a west suburban woman during a break-in at her home in 2017.

Dominic Sanders was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Andrea Urban, who was found beaten and with her throat slashed inside her Hinsdale home.

The jury deliberated for several hours Friday before finding Sanders guilty of the 2017 killing, as well as home invasion and residential burglary.

Prosecutors claimed the case was a burglary gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Urban was left to die on May 4, 2017, while Sanders went to her room and stole two heirloom rings from a jewelry box.

Two hours later, cameras at a Melrose Park pawn shop captured images of Sanders selling the rings for $440, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also presented video from a number of neighborhood cameras showing Sanders walking from a parking lot to Urban's home.

Defense attorneys argued Sanders was walking on the block to scout locations to sell candy.

Defense Attorney Teresa Rioux commented on the video, saying that "he doesn't act like somebody who just committed this terrible crime. It doesn't make sense."

During the trial, prosecutors presented several pieces of scientific evidence they say point to Sanders, noting that police recovered his shoes when they questioned him nearly three weeks after the murder.

"If you ignore all the other evidence... how did Andrea Urban's blood get on his shoe?" DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Cathy Delamar asked.

Sanders' next court appearance is scheduled for February 21.
