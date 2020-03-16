Man to be sentenced in 2017 murder of Andrea Urban in Hinsdale home

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The man found guilty of stabbing Hinsdale actor Andrea Urban is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

A jury found Dominic Sanders guilty of stabbing the 51-year-old during a 2017 home invasion.

Prosecutors claimed the case was a burglary gone wrong.

RELATED: Jury finds man guilty in murder of Hinsdale mother found beaten, stabbed in her home

Prosecutors said Urban was left to die on May 4, 2017, while Sanders went to her room and stole two heirloom rings from a jewelry box.

Two hours later, cameras at a Melrose Park pawn shop captured images of Sanders selling the rings for $440, according to prosecutors.

RELATED: Hinsdale mother found murdered in home

Sanders' defense is pushing to get a new trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dupage countywheatonuniversity parkhinsdaletrialmurderattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News