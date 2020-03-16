Man to be sentenced in 2017 murder of Andrea Urban in Hinsdale home

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The man found guilty of stabbing Hinsdale actor Andrea Urban is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
A jury found Dominic Sanders guilty of stabbing the 51-year-old during a 2017 home invasion.
Prosecutors claimed the case was a burglary gone wrong.
Prosecutors said Urban was left to die on May 4, 2017, while Sanders went to her room and stole two heirloom rings from a jewelry box.
Two hours later, cameras at a Melrose Park pawn shop captured images of Sanders selling the rings for $440, according to prosecutors.
Sanders' defense is pushing to get a new trial.
