Hiplet Ballerinas are back in Chicago to dazzle audiences with dance fusion

The world-famous "Hiplet Ballerinas" are back home in Chicago to dazzle audiences this weekend with a fusion of hip-hop and pointe.

Hiplet Tour Chicago kicks off Saturday at the Logan Center for the Arts and the dancers are going to put it all on the stage.

Hiplet Founder Homer Bryant and two of his dancers joined ABC7 to talk about their performances.