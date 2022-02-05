history

Chicago's Ramova Theater among 15 Illinois historic sites added to National Register

Chicago Theatre celebrating 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Fifteen historic Illinois sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, including a Chicago movie palace built in 1929, a tuberculosis sanatorium and a rural garden cemetery founded in the 1830s.

Ramova Theater located in the 3500-block of S. Halstead in Chicago is among some of the sites recognized.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which recommends sites through its State Historic Preservation Office, said the sites across the state were added to the register last year.

The listings recognize properties that merit special attention and preservation, and makes them eligible for some financial incentives. To be on the list, properties generally must be more than 50 years old.

"Each of these places tells a unique story that is part of Illinois' rich history. They provide a physical link to the past," said Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. "We are proud to work with local preservationists to obtain national recognition for these historically significant locations."

Every Illinois county has at least one property or historic district listed. Among those added in 2021 were the Pope Brace Co. Building in Kankakee. Originally built in 1922 for the Paramount Knitting Co., it later was integral for developing and producing devices used by polio victims.

The Oakland Cemetery Historic District in Princeton was founded in 1836, initially as a family plot for a local minister. It's notable for its landscape design - dating back to the 1860s - and funeral art.

Also listed is the Fairview Sanitorium in Normal.

