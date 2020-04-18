Police search for Austin hit-and-run driver; woman, 12-year-old boy hurt

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a woman and a 12-year-old boy Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The 37-year-old woman and the boy were crossing the street at 11:44 p.m. when they were hit by the westbound black sedan in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police. The driver left the scene.

The child and the woman were both taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinhit and run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Bioluminescence turns waves neon blue in CA | VIDEO
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
Wilmette, Highland Park order residents to wear face masks in public
Show More
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
2-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
4 dead, 15 sick in Lincoln Park nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, milder Saturday
'Spirit of Chicago' song pays tribute to medical workers fighting COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News